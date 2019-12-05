Citizen TV’s ’10 Over 10′ Show Faces Bleak Future As Anti-crusaders Deliver Petition To Management

The public outcry on Citizen TV’s 10 Over 10 show has culminated to a petition that now seeks to compel Royal Media Services (RMS) to shelve the show for exposing minors to profane content.

The petition signed by over 22,000 people was delivered by CitizenGo Africa at the RMS offices along Maalim Juma Road, Off Dennis Pritt Road, Nairobi on Wednesday.

In a statement after delivering the petition, Ann Kioko, Director of Campaigns at CitizenGO, stated that the infamous show hosted on Fridays by Willis Raburu has attracted nothing but disgust from parents who feel the show has a negative influence on their underage children.

“The show claims to be promoting the talent of upcoming artistes while indeed what they do is parade half-naked teenage looking youth who twerk and dance provocatively while being led on by a rowdy show host, ” she said.

Ms Kioko noted that efforts to compel the RMS management to cancel the show had proved futile with the Managing Director Wachira Waruru failing to commit in writing that the show’s content could change.

“The Managing Director of Royal Media Services on the first call promised to work on the content of the show but could not bring himself to committing himself in writing. The subsequent calls with him were further from offering a solution, ” said Ms Kioko.

She added, “The future of our society is determined by how we behave today if a wrong is made acceptable today it will hurt the future and we are to blame.”

For a long time the general public has expressed concerns over the weekly show urging the Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua to ban it.

However, Mutua, popularly known as the moral cop, has maintained that he doesn’t have power because the show airs outside the watershed period — from 10 PM.

Mutua is, however, on record calling on Kenyans to boycott Citizen TV to force the RMS management to swing into action.

“Every Friday evening I am inundated with complaints about 10 Over 10’s filth on Citizen TV by Willis Raburu. Many Kenyans believe that KFCB should ban the program because of immoral content. I feel them and I wish I had the power under the law to ban the obscenity,” Mutua said in October.

“Deny Citizen TV audience, particularly the Willis Raburu show and it will go off the air. Even a more fundamental question is whose children are these on such live TV discotheque? If their parents don’t care why should I?”

Reacting after the submission of the petition, Mutua welcomed the move saying it was a step in the right direction.

“I am very happy to see the campaign against 10/10 – the obscene crap run by Willis Raburu

on Citizen TV. Sometimes I wonder whether the owners of the station care about morality. Would they let their kids watch the discotheque on TV. Shame on the management and owners too!” he wrote.

“We must never trade our moral values for money. Media houses who allow programs like 10/10 which promote sexual immorality & perversion among the youth are undermining national development. Where do the kids who attend 10/10 go after they have been turned on?” he added.

