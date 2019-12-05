43 Arrested As 80 Chemists Shut Down In Nairobi For Selling Substandard Drugs

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) on Thursday morning shut down 80 chemists in Nairobi over the sell of substandard and illegal drugs.

This is following a crackdown led by Senior inspector of drugs Julius Kaluai.

Kaluai told the media that 43 people were arrested during the operation.

“This is a joint operation alongside the police and the office of the regional commissioner and we were implementing the mapping they had given us,” said Kaluai.

Those arrested were arraigned in court with 10 pleading guilty.

The 10 were fined between Ksh100,000 to Ksh280,000.

The board has now urged the general public to be extra careful on the outlets they purchase their drugs from.

To confirm that a drug store is authorised, the general public can send a message to health codes provided in the stores.

A confirmation message is then sent to their phones on whether the chemist is registered or not.

In April this year, the board shut down 86 pharmacies in Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia counties over illegal operations.

They were charged with, among others, possession of poisons and carrying on the business of a pharmacist while not registered and at premises that are not registered

During the operation, the board seized poor quality drugs worth over millions of shillings.

