29 Sustain Serious Injuries After Two 14-Seater Matatus Collide In Embu

Two 14-seater matatus have collided at Rupingazi bridge on Embu-Meru highway leaving one dead on the spot and 29 others in critical conditions.

The accident has been confirmed by Embu County Commissioner, Abdullahi Galgalo who stated that three people were in critical condition while the remaining 26 sustained serious injuries and rushed to Embu Level Five hospital.

Galgalo stated that the two matatus were headed in opposite directions, one heading to Nairobi while the other from the capital at the time of the accident.

“We urge our drivers to exercise caution especially as we approach the Christmas season. We will also ensure that the police ensure that all traffic rules are observed to the letter,” said Galgalo.

The County Commissioner attributed the rise of accidents to the Christmas Festive season and called upon drivers to be vigilant as he directed traffic police to ensure all traffic rules were followed to the latter.

In a span of two weeks, accidents have been reported with a number of people declared dead, in different accounts.

A week ago, an accident that occurred in Ukasi, along Mwingi-Garissa left scores injured, with Garissa DCIO among the victims.

The accident involved City Link Bus at Ukasi stretch along Mwingi – Garissa road with unconfirmed number of people said to have been caught up.

In a separate incident, several people were reported injured after a truck rammed into eight vehicles along Mai Mahiu-Limuru escarpment.

The truck was said to have developed mechanical problems and rammed onto oncoming vehicles before finally crashing near the Italian Catholic Church.

A massive gridlock was witnessed following the accident, with police authorities redirecting motorists to use alternative routes.

