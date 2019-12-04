Rwanda Inks Three-year Tourism Promotion Deal With PSG

Rwanda Development Board has announced a three-year-deal with PSG of France meant to promote the country’s tourism, art and culture as well as brands.

Today Rwanda and @PSG_inside announce a unique and innovative partnership inviting the world to be part of the country’s inspiring transformation.

Rwanda already have a similar deal with Premier League side Arsenal in which the club’s jerseys bear “Visit Rwanda” logo on the sleeves.

The deal with the French side will see local fashion and design, Rwandan art and culture, coffee and tea and well as tourist attractions gain visibility through the club.

Rwandan tea and coffee will exclusively be sold at Le Parc des Princes, the home stadium of PSG with a capacity of close to 48,000.

According to Rwanda Development Board Chief Executive Clare Akamanzi, the new deal also provides visibility opportunities showcasing Rwanda and ‘Visit Rwanda’ on backdrop banners and stadium installations, ‘Visit Rwanda’ on the women’s team as well as the training kits for men.

Other brand visibility opportunities will include a week-long display of Rwandan brands.

The deal will also cater to football development in the country with avenues to nature and mentor emerging talents.

Akamanzi says that the deal seeks to build on the current partnership with Arsenal FC to further boost the brand awareness on the global scale

The greatest beneficiaries of the partnership include tea and coffee producers as consumption of their products in the stadium is expected to further drive demand in the European market.

“The other is Fashion, we are going to be working with PSG to select players in the Rwandan Fashion industry to elevate them and showcase them to the world using PSG platforms,” Akamanzi said.

