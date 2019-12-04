Firm Linked To Raila Odinga Sued By Ex-employees Over Sh150 Million Unpaid Dues

A firm linked to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has been sued by more than 100 former employees over unpaid dues totaling to Sh150 million.

Spectre International Limited has been sued by 166 employees who had their contracts terminated in 2018 with accrued salaries dating back to 2017.

Through a filed suit at the Kisumu Labour Relations Court before Justice Nduma Nderi, the petitioners are seeking to have their funds paid in full.

The workers represented by Omondi and Abande Advocates are demanding Sh74 million as total salaries that they are owed, with further Sh36 million as redundancy pay after their contracts were terminated.

According to reports by a local daily, the workers claimed that they were subjected to suffering and misery as a result of failure to receive their funds, adding that their efforts to have the dispute resolved by the labour office were futile.

In addition, the workers are seeking the help of the court in subjecting the firm, Spectre International to pay them Sh31.2 million which they claimed had been deducted from their salaries as payment to provident funds but the funds were never remitted.

A further Sh11.4 million was allegedly also deducted from their salaries to pay Portable Sacco Limited, a move they claim was never done.

The case has been scheduled for a hearing on March2, 2020 as per the directive by Justice Nduma Nderi.

