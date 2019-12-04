Petitioner Wants Appointment Of Kenya Power MD Bernard Ngugi Annulled Over Integrity Issues

A petitioner, Maureen Nyambura, has moved to court to block the appointment of the new Kenya Power Company Managing Director Bernard Ngugi.

In an application dated November 26, 2019, Nyambura wants Ngugi barred from acting and performing duties pending the hearing of the application.

According to Nyambura, while serving as the general manager in charge of supplies, the company was rocked in a scandal entailing flawed procurement of transformers, which he should be answerable.

Additionally, Nyambura faults the process in which the selection process was conducted stating that it was not transparent and no information was given in regards to the recruitment, participants or shortlisted candidates yet Kenya Power is a public company.

According to Nyambura, the company did not select the best candidate since the process was not transparent.

“Questions remain around the fairness and impartiality of the selection process “reads part of Nyambura’s petition.

On October 29, 2019, Kenya Power appointed Bernard Ngugi as their new CEO.

Ngugi, an accountant by profession is expected to take over from acting MD Engineer Jared Otieno.

He has served as the General Manager Supply Chain and also as the Chief Accountant – Treasury Section.

Otieno had been acting in interim capacity since the ouster of Dr Ken Tarus in July last year over corruption allegations.

Ngugi is expected to return the company to steadiness, even as the company experiences dwindling fortunes and mounting debts.

