Nelly Oaks Explains Why Akothee Collapsed On Stage, Responds To Pregnancy Rumours

Controversial singer Esther Akoth alias Akothee’s manager has come out to explain an incident that happened over the weekend, leading to the singer collapsing while performing on stage.

On Saturday November 31, Akothee collapsed while performing at the Luo Festival in a suspected case of fatigue.

Speculations were swirling across social media that the singer was expectant, considering she had just been released from the hospital a few days before getting back on stage.

The manager, known as Nelly Oaks has refuted the rumours stating that the singer is not pregnant adding that she only collapsed due to pure fatigue.

“No, no, nooo, she is not pregnant, it is purely fatigue. She is resting and soon she will be back in action,” he said.

He additionally stated that she was resting well at her Rongo home and was under a two week bed rest as per the instructions of her doctors.

A week before the singer performed at the much hyped Luo Festival, she had been admitted and through an Instagram post, she stated that she had been fatigued following the continuous traveling and performances she had held over the past one month.

In a similar incident in March 2018, the Lotto hitmaker was forced to cancel her scheduled performance at the One Africa Music Festival held in New York after she was abruptly admitted in hospital with fatigue.

In a statement issued by her manager Nelly Oaks at the time, Akothee, due to the condition, could not make it to the airport.

“She had difficulties a few days before the travel but we still had hoped we were going to make it till hell broke loose at the airport. We sincerely appreciate your support and we shall make it up to you New York. Thank you all for your concern,” said the manager.



