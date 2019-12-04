Margaret Nyakang’o Takes Over As Controller of Budget After Taking Oath

Margaret Nyang’ate Nyakang’o has been sworn in as the new Controller of Budget, three months after the office fell vacant.

Nyakang’o was nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta last month as the new controller of budget.

Nyakang’o is expected to replace Agnes Odhiambo whose 8 year tenure came to an end in August, after being appointed on 27, August 2011.

The role of a budget controller in Kenya is to foresee government financial operations within the country including counties.

On Tuesday, Members of Parliament approved Ms Nyakang’o’s nomination, a week after her vetting.

Nyakang’o will be in charge of withdrawals from the public kitty and managing devolved units’ expenditure.

On her first duty, she will investigate why 15 county governments have defaulted paying suppliers, prompting the National Treasury to request Parliament to stop transfers.

She will also oversee county withdrawals which have been exceeding monthly limits for ward representatives’ sitting allowances and foreign and domestic travel.

Nyakango has been working at the Kenya National Bureau and Statistics (KNBS), with previous works cited as the Finance Director at the Africa International University.

She had applied for the position together with William Kepkemboi, Elizabeth Mwathi, Leonard Rangala, Muinde Patrick, Celestine Munda, Stephen Masha, Elizabeth Mwathi, Abubakar Abdirhman and Abiniza Mackline Ogolla.

For the Budget Controller job, Nyakango was shortlisted among Edith King’ori, Duncan Otieno, and Judith Akumu.

She holds a Doctorate degree in Business Administration from University of Liverpool, UK and also forms part as a member of the Association of Women Accountants of Kenya.

