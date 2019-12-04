KRA Refutes Reports Of Plans To Start Taxing Dowry

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has refuted reports that it is contemplating imposing taxation on dowry payments in the country.

In a tweet, the taxman, in Swahili, said they had heard the rumours, without divulging any further information.

“Hii story hata sisi tumeisikia tu (This is a story we just heard of),” KRA’s verified account tweeted.

Hii story hata sisi tumeiskia tu🤦‍♂️. pic.twitter.com/jOGhoLvy3o — Kenya Revenue Authority (@KRACorporate) December 4, 2019

Earlier reports had indicated that the board had met, discussed, and was in the process of finalising on the decision to tax all dowry payments as one way of boosting the national revenue.

It was reported that upon successful consultation, it would publish the names of all Kenyans paying dowry at the end of every financial year.

An online publication had reported that the board had put on strict measures that could ensure nobody evades the proposal after its implementation.

