I Love Sharing Real Fantasy With You, Lupita Gushes About Janelle Monae

Award-winning Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o has once again left tongues wagging after she gushed about her longtime friend Janelle Monae leaving many guessing.

In a birthday message that has fuelled rumours that she is romantically engaged with the American singer and songwriter, Lupita captioned a Boomerang clip with Janelle, dressed in Greek-inspired outfits, saying she loves sharing real fantasy with her.

“Happy birthday to my exceptional friend from the future, Janelle Monae. I love sharing real life and real fantasy with you, ” she wrote on Instagram.

In response, Janelle wrote, “I love you”.

The two are alleged to be secretly dating.

In July this year, the internet went wild after Janelle, who confessed to being bisexual, introduced the Black Panther star as her “queen ” at London’s SSE Wembley Arena before they got down to her hit single “I Got The Juice”. Janelle was on her Dirty Computer tour.

The duo was filmed spanking on stage.

Janelle just brought out Lupita at her gig and I have officially flatlined #janellemonae pic.twitter.com/wEQa7htAz5 — Brandon Ellis (@parxdiso) July 2, 2019

In May, they were caught on tape getting cozy at an event dubbed Met Gala 2019 further fueling the romantic relationship rumours.

They have been friends since 2014.

