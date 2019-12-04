Reprieve For Motorists As High Court Suspends Increment Of Parking Fees In Nairobi

The High Court has suspended the recently announced increment of parking fees in Nairobi following a case filed by the Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek).

In an order issued on Wednesday morning, High Court Judge James Makau directed that the new parking fees remains suspended until the case is heard and determined.

In a public notice on Monday, City Hall Director of Parking Service Tom Tinega stated that parking fee in the Central Business District (CBD) and Kijabe street had been doubled from Ksh200 to Ksh400.

The new prices that could see buses pay Ksh1000 as daily parking fee were to take effect today.

Cofek, represented by city lawyer Henry Karauka, argued that the move by Nairobi County Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko is unconstitutional as proper public participation was not conducted before hiking the fee.

The decision, Cofek says, will adversely affect commuters, currently dealing with harsh economic times.

Read: Cofek Sues City Hall Over ‘Unreasonable’ Hiked Parking Fee

“The Nairobi county’s decision to increase parking fees and other charges will adversely affect consumers seeking transport and parking services within the county government. The action by the Nairobi city county will worsen the current high cost of living,” reads the court papers.

Terming the notice as unreasonable, punitive, untenable, unfair and illegal, Cofek now says Kenyans are not ready for the rushed decision.

“The Kenya economy has shrunk compelling the CBK to cut its projected growth rate for this year. The timing of increasing parking fees is wrong and hurriedly implemented without proper and adequate notice to the public,” says COFEK.

The lawyer argues that Tinega has no mandate to set timelines for the commencement of the city county‘s finance Act 2019 which became law on September 25, 2019.

“ That it is the responsibility of the Nairobi city county to ensure that motorist pay reasonable and fair parking fees depending on the time they pay their vehicles within the CBD,” says Cofek. Cofek further avers that there is no reason to hike the prices as motorists face insecurity challenges despite numerous complaints. In the notice, Zone II parking fees was valued at Ksh200 and consists of Donholm, Kilimani, Nairobi West, Upper Hill, Yaya Centre, Westlands, Parklands, Gigiri, Allsops, Makadara, Kayole, Bururburu, Umoja and Eastleigh. City Hall stated that motorists in Zone III will include all commercial centres that have not been mentioned on zone one and two and the parking will cost Ksh100.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu