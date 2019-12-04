Egerton University Closed Indefinitely Over Student Unrest

Egerton University’s main and Nakuru Town campuses have been closed indefinitely.

This is following the unrest that was witnessed on Wednesday morning over the University’s move to lock out students who had not cleared school fees to sit for exams.

A notice released by Acting Registrar Academic Affairs Prof Mwanarusi Saidi indicates that the students were expected to vacate the University premises by 2.30 PM, Wednesday, December 4.

“Following unrest by students over the demand to be allowed to sit for exams without having cleared fee, Senate at its 505th meeting held on Wednesday 4th December 2019 resolved to close the University with immediate effect until further notice., ” the notice to directed to all students reads in part.

Earlier, the students engaged the police in running battles in the University’s main campus based in Njoro.

Police were forced to lob teargas to disperse the students.

A few moments ago, Egerton University Students on rampage. pic.twitter.com/Y8jMmpy1zn — Abraham Mohammed Mutai (@ItsMutai) December 4, 2019

Egerton university students in running battles with police at Njoro main campus over increased fees. pic.twitter.com/EQ7eitU2TS — Hot 96 FM Kenya (@Hot_96Kenya) December 4, 2019

Over the recent past, at least six local universities have been closed after students protested mistreatment by respective administrations.

Three days ago, Maseno University was closed indefinitely after students took to the streets to protest sexual assault of two female colleagues on Saturday night.

Last month, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) students were sent home after they took to the streets to decry insecurity in the institution’s premises.

The students led by President Clinton Osoro and Secretary-General Bruce Akach engaged police in running battles accusing local Boda Boda operators of working with criminals to rob colleagues.

The students accused the police of doing little to protect the student’s from the criminal acts.

On September 28, Masinde Muliro University (MMUST) was closed indefinitely after students protested a requirement that all students had to clear their fees arrears before sitting their examinations. Read Also: Moi University Closed Following Students’ Unrest On October 9, Kenyatta University administration closed the institution after students engaged police in running battles. KU students were protesting the suspension of students on petty matters and increment of supplementary exam fees. Two days later Moi University in Eldoret was also closed after students took to the streets to protest several issues including increase in the supplementary exam fee, prohibition of cooking in hostels and redesigning of the school portal. Following the developments, Embakasi East lawmaker Babu Owino, who is a former Chairman of the Student Organisation of Nairobi University (SONU), criticized the institutions’ vice-chancellors saying they were after milking students dry with fines.

