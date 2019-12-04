Dubai 7s – Check Out Shujaa’s Schedule

Kenya’s Shujaa are in Group D of the Dubai Sevens alongside South Affica, England and Spain.
The first leg of the World Rugby Sevens series will run from 5-7 December, 2019.
Shujaa, who are already in Dubai will kick-start their campaign against South Africa on Thursday, before facing England the following day.
Kenya’s final group outing will be against Spain on Saturday.
Below is the schedule
Just a reminder!
We start our 2019/2020 @WorldRugby7s this Thursday in Dubai. Here are our #Dubai7s group fixtures#Shujaa pic.twitter.com/oopHh2TwzQ
— Shujaa (@KenyaSevens) December 3, 2019
The team caused a social media buzz on Wednesday after they posed in their swimming costume.
Day one in Dubai. find your happy place🤗🤗🤗 #kenya7s pic.twitter.com/8qx9X8G8z9
— Andrew Noel Amonde (@andrewopede) December 2, 2019
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu
Loading…