in SPORTS

Dubai 7s – Check Out Shujaa’s Schedule

shujaa beat senegal
[Courtesy]

Kenya’s Shujaa are in Group D of the Dubai Sevens alongside South Affica, England and Spain.

The first leg of the World Rugby Sevens series will run from 5-7 December, 2019.

Shujaa, who are already in Dubai will kick-start their campaign against South Africa on Thursday, before facing England the following day.

Kenya’s final group outing will be against Spain on Saturday.

Below is the schedule

The team caused a social media buzz on Wednesday after they posed in their swimming costume.

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

