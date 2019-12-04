Dead Body Found Floating At Likoni Ferry Channel

Police in Mombasa on Wednesday morning retrieved a dead body from the Indian ocean at the Likoni crossing channel.

Reports indicate that the body of the unidentified man was found floating on the waters after it was carried to the shore by the waves.

It was not immediately clear on the circumstances that led to the man’s death.

The Kenya Ferry Services is yet to comment on the matter.

The incident comes two weeks after a man died after jumping from the MV Harambee ferry into the ocean at the Likoni crossing.

CCTV footage seen by the KFS officials revealed that the man left his seat dashed to the aft prow and dived into the Indian ocean.

The vessel, from the Mombasa mainland, was heading to the island when the incident happened.

“At around 0130hrs an unidentified male passenger went overboard MV. Harambee from mainland to the island side .our rescue efforts bore no fruit. The search of the body is still on, ” KFS tweeted on November 24.

His body was retrieved from the ocean two days later.

The KFS officials stated that the body was found washed ashore on the mainland side of Likoni Channel, near Base Titanium jetty.

“The body of the man has been recovered, however, no person has come forward to make a report of a missing person or claim the body,” said Likoni Sub-County Police Commander Jane Munywoki.

The developments come at a time the Kenya Ferry Services is in scrutiny over recent disturbing incidents.

In October, KFS came under heavy criticism after a car slid back from the same MV Harambee vessel and plunged into the ocean claiming the lives of Mariam Kighenda and her four-year-old daughter Amanda Mutheu.

KFS was trolled for not having emergency teams on stand by to avert possible tragedies.

It took divers from Kenya Navy and a private South African company 14 days to retrieve the car and the bodies.

The accident was blamed on faulty ferry ramps that do not protect vehicles from sliding off. To date, this is yet to be rectified.

Slightly over a week ago, a Kenyatta University bus almost sank into the Indian Ocean after it slid off the ferry ramp into the shallow waters.

No casualties were reported.

There have also been concerns on why the KFS doesn’t have an emergency team of divers or lifeguards on stand by even as more than 300,000 people risk their lives on poorly maintained vessels daily.

