Senator Samson Cherargei Charged With Hate Speech, Freed On Ksh300,000 Cash Bail

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei was on Tuesday arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts over hate speech.

Cherargei, who was arrested on Tuesday, was charged with of ethnic contempt contrary to Section 62(1) of the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

He faced a second account of incitement to violence contrary to Section 96(a) of the Penal Code.

He denied the charges and was released on Ksh300,000 cash bail.

He, however, has until tomorrow to deposit the amount.

“I have considered that the accused person has been charged at a time when most banks have been closed… He should, therefore, deposit his cash bail by tomorrow noon,” chief magistrate Francis Andayi ruled.

Read: Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei Arrested

He is accused of making hateful utterances on August 19, 2019.

“Hii Kenya sisi si squatters,na wakitaka hii Kenya tutakanyagana mpaka wajue hawajui ama tufunge hii Kenya,” Cherargei said in August.

The court heard that the words that the senator uttered at a public gathering during a fundraiser in Nandi, were calculated to stir ethnic hatred by the Kalenjin community against other communities.

In the second account, the accused is said to have made incited violence against communities opposed to Deputy President William Ruto.

The court heard that he made the comments at Kilibwoni Primary School on August 17, 2019.

The matter will be mentioned on December 17.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu