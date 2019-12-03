Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei Arrested

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has been arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, the DCI said the senator was arrested over hateful utterances he made at Kilibwoni Primary School on August 17, 2019.

He is set to be arraigned today to face charges of ethnic contempt contrary to Section 62(1) of the National Cohesion and Integration Act as well as incitement to violence contrary to Section 96(a) of the Penal Code.

#ARRESTED|NANDI SENATOR Hon. Samson Kiprotich CHERARGEI has been arrested by @DCI_Kenya Detectives following his hateful utterances at Kilibwoni Primary School on 17th August 2019. The suspect will be taken to court today to face charges of ethnic contempt c/section 62(1)… pic.twitter.com/SjPpTsaind — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) December 3, 2019

This is the second time the senator is being arrested over the remarks he made at the funeral of the late teacher Dominic Kiptoo Choge at Lelwak in O’lessos.

Read: DCI Summons Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei Over Incitement Remarks

In a viral video, Cherargei warned Deputy President William Ruto critics saying when time comes they will “deal” with them.

“Those who are fighting the Deputy President, we (sic) are profiling you … if you fight [the] DP you’re fighting us. Don’t think he doesn’t have supporters. As his supporters, if you continue fighting the DP we are marking you and profiling you. When the time comes we will deal with you. Even the DP has supporters and should be respected,” said Cherargei.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei summoned by DCI to explain remarks that DP Ruto's team is profiling those opposed to his presidential candidature. ~Severe action should be taken against him immediately. pic.twitter.com/7Qg3RCRxe7 — Gideon Kitheka Jnr. 🇰🇪 (@Gideon_Kitheka) August 19, 2019

Cherargei was released on police bond after recording a statement with DCI officers in Kisumu.

Speaking after his release on August 20, the senator said he’ll give the DCI time to carry out their investigations.

“Let us give them time to meditate on the meaning of kushughulikia because the word has a lot of meaning, ” said Cherargei.

