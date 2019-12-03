Sabina Chege Irritated By Moses Kuria’s Distasteful Undergarment Comment Against wa Muchomba

Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege has condemned Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria for launching vile attacks on Kiambu Woman Rep Gathoni wa Muchomba.

Mr Kuria is accused of purporting that the lawmaker doesn’t wear undergarments.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV, Ms Chege stated that it was uncouth for the lawmaker to make such demeaning comments.

“I was shocked to hear a male MP describing a woman’s smell of undergarments. I want to condemn Hon. Moses Kuria for abusing the women rep of Kiambu, ” she said during the station’s Day Break show.

Mr Kuria reportedly made the comments on Sunday during a charity event at Karura ka Nyungu Primary School in Kabete Kiambu County.

The event was hosted by gospel singer Loise Kim.

According to Ms Chege, it was wrong for Kuria to make such utterances despite their longstanding differences.

“You do not have to like her, or agree with her opinions but you cannot demean her, ” she added.

Mr Kuria and Ms Muchomba have for a longtime differed openly in matters development and Mount Kenya politics.

On Monday, Mr Kuria took issue with Kameme FM for cancelling his show and instead invited wa Muchomba.

“I stand for freedom of media but media has to decide whether they want to stick to media or politics. Hon MCA Ikonya, Rigathi Gachagua and Kimani Ichungwa had their interviews cancelled in the past. Now it’s my turn. Bizarre! Haisuru. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” he wrote on his Facebook account.

The lawmaker later deleted the post.

In January this year, Gathoni wa Muchomba accused Mr Kuria of being an alcohol addict.

This was in reference to the lawmaker’s claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta had neglected the Mount Kenya region.

While dismissing Kuria’s claims, Wamuchomba says the MP disrespected the President by addressing him while under the influence of alcohol.

“Am helping drunkards in Kiambu and am calling upon Hon Moses Kuria who recently addressed the President of the Republic of Kenya while visibly drunk to apologize to the nation. I also call upon him to come to our center where our doctors will treat him for seven days so that he can regain his senses,” she said.

