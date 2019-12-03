You Will Not Speak For ‘My Community’, Duale Tells Raila, Ruto On BBI

Majority leader of the National Assembly Aden Duale has warned politicians against making decisions on behalf of the pastoral community regarding the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Speaking during a meeting at a Nairobi hotel to welcome the Supreme and cultural community leader of the Dagodia clan Wabar Abdille Wabar Abdi who arrived in the country on Friday, November 29, Duale said that “every community will make a decision with its leadership.”

“We want to send the strongest signal today, when the chips are down, politically, every community will make a decision with its leadership. We will not allow Francis Atwoli, Raila Odinga, William Ruto, Kalonzo Musyoka to make decisions for us on the way forward,” stated Duale.

He also urged leaders to go to their various regions and mobilize their people by giving them relevant information and guidance in regards to the proposals within the BBI.

“Go to Western, talk to your people, go to the Coast and talk to your people, go to Central and talk to your people, when it comes to North-Eastern and the pastoral community, we have leaders who will decide what’s in the best interest of our own people,” he added.

The BBI report was presented to President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday, November 26, after the task force had compiled a comprehensive report.

It was then unveiled on Wednesday, November 27, at the Bomas of Kenya with different political leaders and dignitaries in attendance.

However, the report has triggered debates across the political divide, with one team calling for a referendum while the other is wants parliament involved first in the implementation of the report.

The President, after unveiling the report, did not disclose the next move of action for the recommendation, but only urged Kenyans to read the report before next year.

