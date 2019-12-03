in NEWS

ODM’s Philip Etale Summoned By NCIC Over Facebook Post On Kibra By-Elections

ODM Communications Director Philip Etale. [Courtesy]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) communication director Philip Etale has been summoned by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

Through his twitter page, Etale stated that he had been summoned in regards to a Facebook post that he made during the Kibra by-election campaigns.

He has stated that he will oblige and honor the summon scheduled for Tuesday, December 2019.

“I have been summoned to appear before the NCIC on Tuesday 10th December over a Facebook post I made during the Kibra by-election campaign. I will oblige. In God I Trust,” read the tweet.

On November 3, 2019, Etale sent a warning to their opponents in the Kibra-by elections after his party ODM wound up its public campaigns.

He stated that his party had wound up the campaigns and had declared all Hotels closed in a bid to clear out the people who had allegedly invaded their “bedroom”, Kibra.

The post received mixed reactions especially at the time when the campaigns had intensified and tension was high in some parts of the constituency.

For instance, it was said to have spread hate messages, going against the election code and ethics.

In another account of events, following the aftermath of the Kibra by elections, Jubilee MP Didmus Barasa was roughed up by goons allegedly linked with Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati.

In a viral video that circulated on social media, Barasa was attacked and had his trademark cap taken away.

Yesterday, Etale dared Barasa to make good his threats after he threatened to repaint ODM offices in Bungoma County if they failed to return his cap that was taken away during the election fracas.

