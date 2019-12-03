Kenyans On Twitter Lose Followers As Company Suspends Thousands Of Accounts

Social media company Twitter today has suspended thousands of accounts suspected to be operating illegally.

The purge has seen Kenyans using the social media app lose followers, in an exercise meant to rid off bots.

One of the prominent accounts that was wiped out bore the name of Central Organization of Trade Unions (Cotu) secretary general Francis Atwoli, which had a bitter exchange with exiled activist Miguna Miguna.

Other accounts that were deleted are those prominent in a follow train with a hash tag #KOTLoyals, that promised users massive followers.

This week, Twitter issued a notice to all users to accept the new terms and conditions otherwise “their accounts would be deleted”.

“Hello, To continue using Twitter, you’ll need to agree to the current Terms, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Use. This not only lets you make the best decisions about the information that you share with us, it also allows you to keep using your Twitter account. But first, you need to log in and follow the on-screen prompts before Dec. 11, 2019, otherwise your account will be removed from Twitter,” said Twitter.

Last month, the American company had said that is was suspending idle accounts, but made a u-turn after a public outcry.

n a tweetstorm, Twitter said that they won’t be removing inactive accounts for now, terming the planned deletion as a “miss” for them.

“We’ve heard you on the impact that this would have on the accounts of the deceased. This was a miss on our part. We will not be removing any inactive accounts until we create a new way for people to memorize accounts,” they said.

The campaign to delete inactive accounts was initially meant impact accounts in the EU only due to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).