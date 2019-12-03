KCSE Marking Halted As Examiners Down Tools Over Poor Pay

Marking exercise for this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) has been halted as examiners demanded for pay.

Sources privy to the details indicate that marking at Machakos Girls’ where the Business Studies paper 2 was being marked, was yet to kick off on Monday.

Some of the examiners who spoke to reporters said that they want Sh68 for every paper and their fares reimbursed if kicked out of the centre.

They are at the moment receiving Sh46 for every paper marked.

The examiners, Kahawa Tungu understands, were instructed to vacate the premises by 6.00am Tuesday.

Trying to calm the situation was Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) boss Dr Mercy Karogo who was jeered off stage by angry examiners.

She was apparently holed up in a meeting with senior examiners and junior secretariat for the largest part of Monday but no resolution was met.

Marking has also been halted at Starehe Girls where the Business Studies paper 1.

Kahawa Tungu has also learnt that the examination centres have been closed and police deployed to keep the rioting examiners out.

The examinations are supposed to be marked by 26,000 examiners in a record time of one month or more.

The crisis could see the results which were supposed to be released before Christmas (December 25) delayed.

