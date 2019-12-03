in EDUCATION, NEWS

KCSE Marking Halted As Examiners Down Tools Over Poor Pay

99 Views -1 Votes

kcse marking
Stand Off At Machakos Girls as KCSE Examiners Down Tools Over Poor Pay. [Courtesy]

Marking exercise for this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) has been halted as examiners demanded for pay.

Sources privy to the details indicate that marking at Machakos Girls’ where the Business Studies paper 2 was being marked, was yet to kick off on Monday.

Some of the examiners who spoke to reporters said that they want Sh68 for every paper and their fares reimbursed if kicked out of the centre.

Read: #KCPE2019 Results: Michael Munyiri From Damacrest School In Thogoto Tops With 440 Marks

They are at the moment receiving Sh46 for every paper marked.

The examiners, Kahawa Tungu understands, were instructed to vacate the premises by 6.00am Tuesday.

Trying to calm the situation was Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) boss Dr Mercy Karogo who was jeered off stage by angry examiners.

Read Also: Six Percent Growth For KCB As It Records Ksh19 Billion Profit

She was apparently holed up in a meeting with senior examiners and junior secretariat for the largest part of Monday but no resolution was met.

Marking has also been halted at Starehe Girls where the Business Studies paper 1.

Kahawa Tungu has also learnt that the examination centres have been closed and police deployed to keep the rioting examiners out.

Read Also: Netizens Irate As Video Of Pastor Ng’ang’a Embarrassing Woman Surfaces

The examinations are supposed to be marked by 26,000 examiners in a record time of one month or more.

The crisis could see the results which were supposed to be released before Christmas (December 25) delayed.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Parking Fees In Nairobi’s CBD To Double Starting Wednesday
Omtatah

Omtatah Moves To Court To Challenge Constitutionality Of Finance Act, 2019