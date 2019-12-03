KCPE 2019: How To Check School Your Child Has Been Admitted To

On Monday, Education CS Prof George Magoha kick started the Form One selection exercise at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).

Speaking during the event, Prof Magoha assured a 100 percent transition from primary school to secondary school.

According to the ministry of education, the exercise will be based purely on merit but the background of school will also be key during the placement exercise.

Secondary schools in Kenya are categorized as: National Schools, Extra County Schools, County and Sub-County Schools.

Placement for those candidates that scored above 400 marks has already been concluded. They will be joining 136 schools.

Selection for extra-county and county schools will start on December 3 and end on December 5.

To check the school the candidate has been placed to, SMS index number to 22263. The text message cost is Sh25 on all networks.

Downloading form one 2020 admission letters is now easier. Once you have confirmed the school in which you have been admitted then the next thing is to download your admission letter.

Again, parents, guardians or students can download the admission letter by following these steps:

Go to: Form One Selection Select the county and sub-county you sat KCPE then enter the index number and Submit. Click on the link named “admission letter” at the bottom of the page for a copy of your admission letter. Use the printer icon to print or download icon to download to your computer. Get the primary school’s headteacher to endorse the letter and stamp it on the space provided.

The government has also indicated that there will be 9,000 scholarships for needy students and a further Sh8 billion to improve infrastructure in primary and secondary schools in 110 sub-counties in 30 counties.

Students are expected to report to their respective schools starting January 13 to January 17, 2020.

