Video Director J Blessing Allegedly Out Of Churchill Show Over Woman

Comedian Daniel Ndambuki alias Churchill took in video director Jibril Blessing but better known as J Blessing when he had little to no experience.

A few years later, J Blessing has left the Churchill Show at least twice. He left in 2016 to pursue personal goals and later came back.

Again in 2018, it was reported that he had left the show that airs on Sunday on NTV, but this time it was under unclear circumstances.

Read:

During a Q&A session on Instagram, he left the fans know that he was no longer with the show.

Fast forward to 2019, the video director has apparently left the show after getting into a situation involving his personal assistant with the Laugh Industry management.

According to a source who spoke to a local blog, the father of three was angry after the management declined to purchase an air ticket for his PA. They were supposed to film the Kisumu – Churchill Show on the Road Edition.

Read Also:

“This time round the bone of contention was his personal assistant, a lady. J Blessing was scheduled to direct the Kisumu edition but bolted out after the management refused to give in to his demand and pay for an air ticket for the assistant to Kisumu. The management decided to cut him loose. He also didn’t direct the following edition of the show in Machakos and the subsequent ones,” the source said.

Another source noted that J Blessing could be dating the unidentified woman hence the agitation.

It has also been said that he is sometimes very petty when dealing with issues and working with him sometimes is a challenge.

J Blessing is yet to comment on the matter.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu