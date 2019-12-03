Socialite Huddah Monroe Under Fire For Body Shaming American Rapper Lizzo

Socialite and entrepreneur Alhuda Njoroge aka Huddah Monroe is under fire for attacking and body shaming American rapper, singer and song writer Lizzo.

Lizzo, over the past couple of weeks has been posting pictures through her Instagram page promoting body positivity, a move that has ignited mixed reactions.

According to the rapper, one’s body shape has nothing to do with what they can or cannot achieve hence her successes in a field that people have considered meant for the most perfect people.

During an interview, she recounted the tough times she went through to be able to fit in the entertainment industry as she was expected to look a certain way.

Some of her fans applauded the move claiming it was a way to encourage young girls to accept themselves in their skin while others blasted her pointing out that it was obesity and needed to be shunned.

Huddah, known to be very vocal did not shy away from speaking her mind as she dubbed the rapper “fat”.

She stated that she was in support of people loving themselves and their bodies as they were, however, she was against promoting obesity hiding under body positivity.

“No body shaming . I know I post a lot of semi nude photos myself but I don’t think we should promote obesity and say that she is confident. Call a spade a spade and not a big spoon,” read the post.

Social justice has in the recent days is all about body positivity and promoting the skin that one is born in.

Unlike before when people had to behave a certain way to be social media worthy to an extent of faking their lives, social justice is all about embracing oneself in any body shape, size and skin colour.

Huddah was blasted and accused of altering her body through cosmetic surgery to achieve the body shape that she has, hence not considered a natural body.

Ideally, she introduced a debate over how the society is very comfortable with labeling other people skinny yet when the titles are reversed, the debates is switched to promoting body positivity.

‘Why is it okay to call some women skinny or they lack meat yet when others are called fat they term it body shaming? Stop lying to women and promoting unhealthy living,” read the post.

