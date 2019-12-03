You Would Have Died A Drunkard- Ahmednasir Tells Speaker Justin Muturi In Twitter Spat

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi and National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi were caught up in a twitter spat that escalated into personal insults over the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

This follows the comments made by the Speaker stating that the BBI proposals would be mangled to suit political and personal interests were they to be brought to parliament.

“It has no way of coming to Parliament. Let it be there with the people. You know that before it comes to Parliament, then I must approve, but I’ve said it belongs to the people and it has no route to Parliament,” the speaker said during a church fundraising meeting in Uriri constituency, Migori.

Ahmednasir disputed the speaker’s understanding and interpretation of the law adding that if he was an average lawyer he would take the reading of the constitution and its interpretation very seriously.

“If Speaker Muturi was an AVERAGE lawyer I would have taken his READING of the Constitution very Seriously…fortunately no one has EVER taken the FOOLISH risk of relying on his interpretation of the law…,” read the tweet.

Muturi reiterated by asking the renowned lawyer to stop being personal and address the issue in a civil way and challenged him to cite cases where he subverted the constitution during his six year tenure.

The city lawyer responded by stating that there were very many instances and he would need a whole year to compile a report indicating how he deliberately breached the constitution, and additionally rubbished the claims that he was an agent representing the interests of other people.

“Proxy to whom? I am from Mandera…self made. NO ONE in power ever made me a favour…Unlike you who would have died DRUNKEN in SIAKAGO…if it wasn’t for the KINDNESS of H.E Uhuru. You had zero cent in your account when JUBILEE was elected in 2013…today you are a BILLIONAIRE,” read the tweet by Nasir.

The National Assembly speaker did not engage any further, with the conversation still ongoing on Twitter over his type and mode of leadership.

Lawyer Ahmednasir has been very vocal in regards to the constitution and the recent proposals by the BBI.

The report, unveiled on Wednesday, has divided political players into factions; one calling for a referendum and another seeking the creation of a parliamentary task force.

