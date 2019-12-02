DCI Nails Three Suspected Assailants Caught On CCTV On The Night Rai Cement Boss Chetan Vyas Was Murdered

Three more suspects linked with the murder of Rai Cement Managing Director Chetan Vyas have been arrested.

The three, believed to be assailants who were captured on surveillance cameras on the day the Vyas was murdered, were arrested at Njoro in Nakuru County on Sunday by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

One of the suspects identified as 35-year-old Julius Odundo Jowi worked as a carpenter at the Rai Cement Company.

The other two suspects have been identified as Joseph Mureithi, 34, and 25-year-old Steve Odhiambo.

Odhiambo is an operator at Comply Company in Nakuru while Mureithi is a former Security at the company.

The clothes the three wore during the September incident, DCI says, were recovered in their houses.

“Three more suspects directly linked to the Murder of Mr. Chetan Vyas were yesterday arrested at Njoro, Nakuru County by #DCI Homicide Detectives, who also recovered the Suspected Murder Weapon & items stolen from the victim’s house on the fateful day, ” DCI wrote on Twitter.

“…other recoveries included; Two Mobile Phones used to communicate at the scene, Iron box and Briefcase of the deceased, & an AXE suspected to be the murder weapon.”

The suspects will be arraigned today.

In October, eight suspects were arrested after extensive forensic investigations placed them at the scene of the crime.

Among those arrested are five supervisors at the firm. They include 38-year-old Salim, 24-year-old Osman Noor, Mohammed Shahid, 38, Yacob Ali, 24, and 29-year-old Shabdin Ismail.

The other three suspects include 42-year-old Michael Nicholus Mibei, Hilary Cheruiyot Kemboi, 36, and 52-year-old Daniel Ruto.

Remains of a destroyed Sumsang phone belonging to the Victim which was robbed and an Airtel Sim Card were recovered from Mibei’s house.

Vyas’ body was discovered in his bedroom at his home which is located around the factory premises in Kericho County.

His hands and legs were bound with a rope that was also tied around his neck.

The perpetrators are said to have gained access to the house through the kitchen store before proceeding to the bedroom where Vyas was sleeping.

The suspects were caught on surveillance cameras installed inside the house but couldn’t be identified as they wore masks at the time of the incident.

