Police Inspector In Star Journalist Oloo’s Murder Case Locked Up For 14 More Days

Chief Inspector Sabina Kerubo, a suspect in the gruesome murder of Star Newspaper journalist Eric Oloo, has been detained for 14 days.

The officer was arraigned on Monday at Siaya Law Courts. She did not take a plea.

The prosecution led by Tracey Nambisia had requested Principal Magistrate James Ong’ondo to detain the suspect for 14 days to conclude investigations.

The court heard that Kerubo is a senior officer who might interfere with investigations into the case hence more time is needed to interrogate her juniors while in police cell.

Magistrate Ong’ondo directed that Kerubo be detained at Siaya Police Station.

Kerubo was arrested on November 21 after the body of Oloo was found in her house.

Neighbours said Oloo and Kerubo had been cohabiting as husband and wife.

Read: Slain Journalist Eric Oloo’s Estranged Wife Speaks, He Had Hinted On Getting Back Together

Some claimed that the journalist had suspected that Kerubo was cheating on him with another man.

Already, two more suspects have been arraigned.

Victor Ogola Luta and his brother Franklin Joel Luta were detained for 11 days pending the conclusion of investigations.

Two other suspects, including Kerubo’s daughter and househelp, are yet to be arraigned over the murder of Oloo.

Read Also: Star Newspaper Journalist Found Dead In Police Woman’s House

The late scribe was laid to rest on Saturday.

A post-mortem report indicated that Oloo died from a trauma caused by an injury to his head and abdomen.

“The deceased could have been hit by a blunt object as internal bleeding was witnessed,” Government pathologist Gabriel Juma told the press.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu