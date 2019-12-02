Parking Fees In Nairobi’s CBD To Double Starting Wednesday

Parking fees within Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) are expected to double as from Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

Through a notice by Tom Tinega, the Nairobi County Director of parking, motorists will be expected to pay Sh400 from the previous Sh200 effective Wednesday.

The parking costs will be felt following different areas being categorized into three zones, Zone one consisting of areas around the CBD where parking will be Sh400.

Zone two parking will cost Sh200 and consists of Donholm, Kilimani, Nairobi West, Upper Hill, Yaya Centre, Westlands, Parklands, Gigiri, Allsops, Makadara, Kayole, Bururburu, Umoja and Eastleigh.

Zone three will include all commercial centres that have not been mentioned on zone one and two and the parking will cost Sh100.

According to the Parking director, motorists who will move to zones with higher charges will have to top up charges.

“Kindly note that you will be required to top up the parking fee payment if migrating to a zone with a higher charge as will be applicable,” read the notice.

Private vehicles on seasonal parking will cost Sh7,000 for a month, Sh18,000 for three months, Sh32,000 for six months and Sh55 for twelve months.

This is an increment as previously, private vehicles were charged Sh5,000 for one month and Sh15,000 for three months.

Any tickets that will be lost will be charged Sh1,000 for the private vehicles.

This follows the assenting of the Nairobi City County Bill of 2019 by Governor Mike Sonko on September 25.

Sonko narrated that this was a plan to decongest the city and recover funds that have been previously lost due to corruption in collection of parking fees.

