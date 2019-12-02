ODM’s Etale Dares Didmus Barasa To Make Good On Threat To Deface Party Offices

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) communications director Philip Etale has dared Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa to make good his threats to deface party offices in Bungoma.

Speaking in Webuye on Saturday, the legislator threatened to have the ODM party offices repainted should his trademark maroon cap not be returned.

“I want Oparanya to tell whosoever has my cap to hand it back to me within three days. Failure to do so, I’ll lead the closing of all ODM offices in Bungoma. If Raila wants to bring his demeaning behaviour to Mulembe people, we’ll not accept. Let him know Bungoma is our bedroom,” he said.

Responding to Barasa’s threats, Etale said, “Didmus Barasa, just try and make good your threats ndiyo utajuwa Kibra ilikuwa tu kuguza paka. Deface any ODM office in Bungoma ndiyo utajuwa kuingiza kidole kwa msamba wa kobe ni taabu.”

The maroon cap went missing during the hotly contested Kibra by-elections on November 7 when the legislator was attacked by goons allegedly hired Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati.

It was alleged that the lawmaker was poisoned during the debacle and was airlifted to South Africa for treatment.

Later he (Barasa) sought to recruit 500 persons “to join my team, those with certificate of good conduct will be disqualified.”

This was after Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, the police and DCI declined to investigate the issue.

