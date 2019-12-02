Moses Kuria Threatens To Have Speaker Muturi Impeached Over BBI Report

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has vowed to have Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi impeached following his pronouncements on Sunday.

The speaker was in Uriri, Migori County told residents that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report should not be brought to Parliament but should be passed through a referendum.

The report, presented to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga on Tuesday, Muturi said, belongs to the people hence the people’s voice should be heard.

But according to Moses Kuria and other leaders opposed to the referendum call, the report should be passed in Parliament to avoid burdening the common man.

“If it was Justice Maraga pronouncing himself in a public baraza on how he will rule on a matter before court, there would be no devils in hell. They would all be in Kenya. Why Justin Muturi would allow himself to be bribed with a tilapia meal by John Mbadi in Migori to rule out a parliamentary route for BBI is a mystery for me. Today I will start collecting signatures to impeach him,” the MP wrote on Facebook.

The legislator has in the past noted that the exercise will cost “Wanjiku” a whooping Sh20 billion, monies which could be used to buy milk, tea and coffee from farmers at better rates.

Last week, Moses Kuria said that the only reason why those allied to Odinga are calling for a referendum so as to create more leadership positions not in the report.

“There is only one reason Raila Odinga and his ilk want to bother the people with going through the BBI again. He lost everything in BBI One. He wants a chance to amend it and introduce regional premiers, Executive Prime Minister and Parliamentary System in BBI Two,” he said.

He further criticized the former Prime Minister for rejecting the report, likening the move to his rejection of election results.

“There is no difference between this ‘We take BBI to the people’ and rejecting election results. It’s the same thing he is doing yet again. The people spoke and we accept the BBI as it is. Tuipitishe vile ilivyo,” he added.

The report has caused wide rifts within the Jubilee party as some factions, especially those from Mt Kenya threatening to boycott functions called by the head of state.

The leaders want a parliamentary task force to implement the report or should there be a referendum, then it should be help in 2022 alongside the general elections.

