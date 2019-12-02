in EDUCATION, NEWS

Maseno University closed Indefinitely Over Student Unrest

It is alleged that two female students were raped on Saturday night

Maseno University was yesterday at night closed indefinitely over students riots, who complained of increased insecurity in and around the institution.

The University issued a statement on Sunday, December 1 after the University Senate met at 7pm, saying that  they were not properly engaged over the matter.

“Following unrest by students over alleged rape cases reported to have occurred in and off-campus students’ residences, and failure by the students to engage university management on structured discussions on the same; the Senate resolved to close the university with immediate effect until further notice,” said the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Julius Nyabundi.

The students were ordered to vacate the university premises by 7.30pm.

Maseno University now joins three other universities including Moi, Masinde Muliro and Kenyatta, who have indefinitely closed their campuses until further notice.

Nyanza Regional Police Boss Dr Vincent Makokha, speaking to a local daily, said that the wrangles between the new and old student leadership might have had led to the riots.

“The riots could have been managed, a section of the students were not prepared for the ongoing exams,” said Dr Makokha.

“We are discussed with the university administration to close the institution, right now, we are ensuring that the students get out of the university without destroying property,” he added.

However, it is alleged that two students were raped on Saturday night, prompting to the protests on Sunday.

