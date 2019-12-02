Education CS Magoha Announces Form One Reporting Date

Education CS Prof George Magoha is currently presiding over the form one selection exercise happening at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).

Speaking during the exercise, the bullish CS announced the reporting dates for the students.

According to Magoha, students are expected to report to their various schools on January 13, 2020 until January 17.

The ministry expects a 100 percent transition to secondary schools, he said.

“A total of 1,083,456 sat for the exam (KCPE) of which 1,075,201 have been placed in secondary schools, this is after excluding the inmates, ones that are over age and refugees in camp,” he said.

While releasing the exam results in November at Mitihani House, the CS said that the national government has set aside Sh8 billion to improve infrastructure in primary and secondary schools in 110 sub-counties in 30 counties.

“Everything is being done to ensure that infrastructure is expanded in all schools to cater for the 100 per cent transition. I will ensure that the public gets value for that money,” he said.

He further noted that placement to national schools has been completed, adding that the ministry will follow fee guidelines but principals are allowed to engage the board on matters development.

“We shall follow the fee guidelines but nothing stops a patriotic principal from engaging his or her board of management to see if he can persuade, voluntarily, people who want to improve the infrastructure of their schools,” he continued.

Magoha also urged parents whose daughters fell pregnant to allow them report to their respective schools.

Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) results were announced on November 18 where the top candidate scored 440 marks.

The results were released exactly 18 days after completion of the tests.

1,088,986 candidates sat for the examinations between October 29 and October 31 with 50.17 per cent of the students being boys and 49.82 per cent, girls.

KCSE results are also set to be released before month’s end.

