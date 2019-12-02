Watch Out For Floods In Rift Valley, Nyanza And These Areas- Met Department

The country could experience more rainfall and consequently floods in some counties in the next three days, the meteorological department has warned.

According to the weather man, the areas that will be affected include the Rift Valley, Nyanza, Central regions, Nairobi and its environs, Coastal and South East Regions.

Up to December 4, areas around the Lake Victoria Basin will experience showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons and nights, with temperatures falling to 13 degrees centigrade.

The same will be experienced in Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Central and South Rift Valley with the most affected counties being Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Transnzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, ElgeyoMarakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia.

Highlands East of the Rift Valley and Nairobi area, counties of Nairobi, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu and Tharaka will experience showers in the nights and temperatures will fall to 10 degrees centigrades.

Other parts of the country will experience reduced rainfall, but floods may be experienced due to water flows from areas with intense rainfall.

Through a notice by Stella Aura, Director for Kenya Meteorological Department a five day analysis has been outlined regarding the areas that are prone to flooding.

“Rainfall is expected to continue over the southern half of the country throughout the forecast period.” read the notice.

For the next five days, residents near the highlighted areas have been asked to be careful and avoid walking through or driving in moving water.

Additionally, the weatherman has put an alert for the people living in landslide-prone areas including Mount Kenya and slopes of Aberdare Ranges.

West Pokot County has been the most recent victim of flooding and landslides following the heavy rainfall experienced in the country.

The government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna during a press conference last week stated that the government is expected to spend Sh1 billion to aid those affected by floods across the country.

According to Oguna, so far about 350,000 people have been affected by the heavy rains and 16,700 rendered homeless.

Additionally, 11,000 livestock have been reported lost, with bodies of missing people still searched.

“Kiwango cha pesa kinachohitajika ili kuweza kupeana msaada kwa watu wote walioadhirika kutoka pembe moja hadi nyingine ni shilingi bilioni moja na milioni hamsini na mbili,” he said.

This translates to,” The amount of money required to give aid and help the victims affected by floods in the country is Sh1 billion.”

