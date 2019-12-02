in SPORTS

Marathon Legend Eliud Kipchoge Pleased To Meet F1 Great Lewis Hamilton (Photos)

Marathon Great Eliud Kipchoge with F1 Legend Lewis Hamilton. [Courtesy]

Game recognizes game, so they say. The cliché played out Sunday when marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge met F1 great Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi.

“A very inspiring weekend,” the world marathon record holder tweeted after meeting the 34-year-old six-time F1 world champion.

Kipchoge, famed for running a full marathon under two hours, in the INEOS 1:59 challenge, also rubbed shoulders with Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton went ahead to win the final leg of the F1 season, leading from start to finish at the Yas Marina circuit. The win was his 11th of the season and 50th overall.

Kipchoge did not hesitate to congratulate the Briton, who is now regarded as the sport’s greatest ever.

Apart from meeting the drivers and having a feel of the F1 car, Kipchoge also had a rare chance to engage the management team of Mercedes, including the CEO Toto Wolff.

