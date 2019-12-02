Marathon Legend Eliud Kipchoge Pleased To Meet F1 Great Lewis Hamilton (Photos)

Game recognizes game, so they say. The cliché played out Sunday when marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge met F1 great Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi.

“A very inspiring weekend,” the world marathon record holder tweeted after meeting the 34-year-old six-time F1 world champion.

A very inspiring weekend with @MercedesAMGF1 at the Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi.

A pleasure meeting Lewis, Valtteri and the entire team and see their focus, discipline and hard work from up close.@LewisHamilton@ValtteriBottas pic.twitter.com/F6bJOcReyR — Eliud Kipchoge – EGH🇰🇪 (@EliudKipchoge) December 1, 2019

Kipchoge, famed for running a full marathon under two hours, in the INEOS 1:59 challenge, also rubbed shoulders with Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton went ahead to win the final leg of the F1 season, leading from start to finish at the Yas Marina circuit. The win was his 11th of the season and 50th overall.

"I felt great out there today and feel so good right now" Lewis Hamilton's final victory of the season is one of his favourites#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1https://t.co/uPjYGVjIu5 — Formula 1 (@F1) December 1, 2019

Kipchoge did not hesitate to congratulate the Briton, who is now regarded as the sport’s greatest ever.

Apart from meeting the drivers and having a feel of the F1 car, Kipchoge also had a rare chance to engage the management team of Mercedes, including the CEO Toto Wolff.

Such a great day in Abu Dhabi with @MercedesAMGF1. Wonderful to meet Toto Wolff and Fabio Guartararo and experiencing what it's like for all these incredible drivers on the track during a hot lap! pic.twitter.com/4ObrT2Ddku — Eliud Kipchoge – EGH🇰🇪 (@EliudKipchoge) November 30, 2019

