Didmus Barasa Wants Trademark Cap Back, Threatens To Repaint ODM Offices

Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa wants the Orange Democratic Party (ODM) to return trademark cap lost during a fracas that ensued during the Kibra by elections.

According to the Kimilili legislator, the maroon cap meant a lot and was confiscated for no reason hence issuing a three day ultimatum to the ODM party to have it returned or have their Bungoma offices repainted.

“I’ve seen ODM Deputy Party leader Wycliffe Oparanya leave hurriedly after his speech. I wanted to send him to his ODM brigade about how terrible I feel about the loss of my most valuable trademark cap but let me send you, newsmen, to do so,” said Barasa during a burial in Webuye West.

He added that failure to have the cap returned will result to the closure of all ODM offices in Bungoma terming it their “Bedroom”.

On November 7, 2019, Barasa was roughed up with goons alleged to have been deployed by Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati.

Apparently, Barasa among other leaders aligned to Jubilee were accused of bribing voters in favor of their candidate McDonald Mariga.

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale was also pelted with stones and engaged in running battles with the Kibra residents that saw him surrender and leave.

Imran Okoth was declared winner and MP elect, and during a thanksgiving rally by ODM, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed was captured wearing a similar cap.

Barasa alluded that his woes with ODM leader Raila Odinga began after he shelved Moses Wetangula as minority leader in senate and replaced him with James Orengo.

“My only problem with Raila started after he sacked Senator Moses Wetang’ula from his job of leader of Minority at the Senate and gave it to his fellow Luo, James Orengo, even after Weta shelved his presidential ambition to support him in the 2017 polls,” Barasa said.

Although the two, Barasa and Arati have since made up and were seen shaking hands while in parliament, the Kimilili legislator has insisted that he needs his cap back threatening to unleash war.

