Some of the Crazy Phone and Device Deals at Safaricom Open Day

For most people in most parts of the world, the festive season comes with gifting loved ones, and even gifting self.

However, sometimes financial constrains makes it hard to achieve this, with the current most admired gifts (for others and self) being phones, tablets, computers and TVs.

During the Safaricom open day announced last week, the telco announced crazy slashed prices for selected devices in all its outlets countrywide.

The prices for phones, for instance, have been slashed by up to Ksh15,000, in an offer running from November 28 to December 8.

One of the biggest offer is the iPhone XR, whose price has been slashed for a whooping Ksh15,000. The phone will now cost Ksh104,999 with an internal memory of 124gb, while the version with 64gb will cost Ksh100,000, a slash of Ksh10,000.

The Infinix S4 will now be discounted to Ksh2,000 to retail at Ksh16,000 while Techno Camon 12 Pro will retail at Ksh18,000, a discount of Ksh1,500.

Huawei Y9 Prime, during the aforementioned period, will retail at Ksh22,499, a discount of Ksh2,500 while Samsung A305 will be discounted at Ksh4,000, to retail at Ksh25,000.

The Samsung Tablet S6 will be discounted at Ksh7,000, to retail at Ksh78,000, while those intending to own a Samsung S10 will buy the phone at Ksh10,000 less.

A Nokia 7.2 with Zeiss Optics will retail at Ksh26,000, a discount of Ksh3,000.

Here’s the full list of the offers:

