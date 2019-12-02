BBI Report Must Be Adapted Into A Bill Before It’s Allowed In Parliament – Speaker Muturi

The Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has stated that the recently unveiled Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report can’t be accepted in parliament in its current form.

Speaking at Parliament buildings on Monday, Muturi stated that the report has to be converted into a Bill or a policy before it can get its way into parliament.

“We did not originate the BBI. It is owned by the Executive. As it is, it does have the legs to walk to Parliament. It has to be distilled into a Bill, ” Muturi said.

“The BBI is still a report…As it is now, the proposals in the report have not been reduced into any legislation. If a time comes and there is need, the processes are there.”

BBI Implementation Roadmap | "The BBI is still a report…As it is now, the proposals in the report have not been reduced into any legislation. If a time comes and there is need, the processes are there…" ~National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi

Muturi’s was quoted on Sunday alluding that the document will be subjected to a referendum.

“It has no way of coming to Parliament. Let it be there with the people. You know that before it comes to Parliament, then I must approve, but I’ve said it belongs to the people and it has no route to Parliament,” the speaker said during a church fundraising meeting in Uriri constituency, Migori.

Following the comments, Muturi was criticized by Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria who threatened to have him impeached.

Kuria stated that the report should be passed through parliament to avoid burdening Kenyans.

“If it was Justice Maraga pronouncing himself in a public baraza on how he will rule on a matter before court, there would be no devils in hell. They would all be in Kenya. Why Justin Muturi would allow himself to be bribed with a tilapia meal by John Mbadi in Migori to rule out a parliamentary route for BBI is a mystery for me. Today I will start collecting signatures to impeach him,” the MP wrote on Facebook.

Leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto have dismissed calls for a referendum saying the BBI recommendations can be adopted through a parliamentary process.

DP Ruto and his allies in an unexpected turn of events recently declared their support for the BBI saying only a few issues should be reviewed.

However, leaders close Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, have maintained that only the people can decide on what’s best for them, hence, calls for a referendum.

The report was submitted to the President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila on Tuesday last week and made public on Wednesday at the Bomas of Kenya.

The report recommends, among other things, the creation of the Prime Minister position and the runner-up in a Presidential election becomes the leader of opposition in parliament.

The team chaired by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji, in their proposals, retained the President as the Head of State.

The BBI proposed that the Prime Minister may be dismissed by the President or through a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly.

