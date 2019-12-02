Radio Presenter Alex Mwakideu Tells How He Quit Alcohol In Honour Of Late Mother

Media personality and Milele FM boss Alex Mwakideu has disclosed that he quit taking alcohol in honour of his late mother.

According to the renowned radio presenter, he stopped taking alcohol on October 25, a few weeks before his mother’s death stating that during that period he was very lost.

This was in response to a fan who inquired about a red bottle that the presenter has always been seen with, appearing in almost all his photos alluding that it was alcohol.

He stated that the bottle contained hot lemon and ginger, with a few of his fans recommending the move terming it noble.

“Imagine niliwacha pombe kabisa (I quit drinking completely)… I did it for mom, the last day I had a drink was the 25th of October, 2019,” he said.

On May 22, 2019, Mwakideu lost his mother who had been hospitalized over a long term ailment.

He broke the news through his Instagram, stating that he was very lost with fans and colleagues offering a shoulder to lean on.

“For the first time… Am lost. Totally lost. Totally. I don’t know what to type, what to do, where to start… I am lost. I will miss you mom. I will miss you so much. And I will love you forever. Thank you for being the BEST mom EVER. Rest with the Angels.. RIPMom,” read the post.

The passing of his mother came barely four months after he had announced the passing of his sister who succumbed to cancer after being diagnosed in 2017.

According to a majority of his fans, the move to quit alcohol was a commendable one as it would help in saving and set a precedence for youths.

However, others could not believe him as they quoted that a period where they saw him enjoying alcohol while watching football.

