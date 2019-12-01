in NEWS

Rain Exposes The Sorry State Of Kenya’s Biggest Airport, JKIA

JKIA
Rains always are termed as a blessing to citizens of any country that depends on agriculture, but at times expose government’s weaknesses in some of the biggest projects.

The latest on the list of shame is the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Nairobi, where travellers have been left at the mercy of the raindrops.

Basically, in any airport, there is a designated waiting bay where travellers wait for time of their flights, but at JKIA, the waiting bay was leaking and rain waters flooded the floor, according to videos shared on social media.

The same was reflected on the security check areas, the parking and areas that should at least have a shade.

Following the revelations, Kenyans took to twitter to exress their displeasure with the government of the sate of the airport.

The airport boasts of over 40 passenger airlines and 25 cargo airlines. Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, formerly called Embakasi Airport and Nairobi International Airport, is the busiest airport in East Africa.

At such a stature, the airport is expected to be the best in terms of facilities, efficiency, security and protection of travellers.

The airport is under the management of the Kenya Airports Authority.

Here are some reactions from Kenyans:-

