Rain Exposes The Sorry State Of Kenya’s Biggest Airport, JKIA

Rains always are termed as a blessing to citizens of any country that depends on agriculture, but at times expose government’s weaknesses in some of the biggest projects.

The latest on the list of shame is the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Nairobi, where travellers have been left at the mercy of the raindrops.

Basically, in any airport, there is a designated waiting bay where travellers wait for time of their flights, but at JKIA, the waiting bay was leaking and rain waters flooded the floor, according to videos shared on social media.

The same was reflected on the security check areas, the parking and areas that should at least have a shade.

Whoever designed and those who built Jomo Kenyatta International Airport "new wing" deserve to be prosecuted and jailed @ODPP_KE. They built Kenya a badly designed cowshed.7 million passengers use this shame of an airport every year. @KenyaAirports name and shame the contractors! pic.twitter.com/kNpDMpP6ik — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) December 1, 2019

Following the revelations, Kenyans took to twitter to exress their displeasure with the government of the sate of the airport.

The airport boasts of over 40 passenger airlines and 25 cargo airlines. Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, formerly called Embakasi Airport and Nairobi International Airport, is the busiest airport in East Africa.

At such a stature, the airport is expected to be the best in terms of facilities, efficiency, security and protection of travellers.

The airport is under the management of the Kenya Airports Authority.

Here are some reactions from Kenyans:-

JKIA is just a shame but we move regardless. pic.twitter.com/9DXjTr6XKW — Yells (@Yells_O) December 1, 2019

JKIA in the rain is a big big joke. Running from the car to the terminal, then from the terminal to the plane. There’s elderly people, kids, invalids, unfit peeps… or just regular abiria who just might slip and fall?? We need to do better #RainAtJKIA — Laura Walubengo (@lwalubengo) November 25, 2019

More Nairobi Afrocinema. I agree with Boniface Mwangi that JKIA is a Joke and a Travesty. Let the Architect , Engineers and Project Manager be held to account. https://t.co/28QgggRFdX — Gideon Ngumbau (@gideonarchitect) December 1, 2019

There's nothing worst than going to pick someone at JKIA on a rainy day and it happens the flight has a delay. No place to sit and no shelter from the rain.. — austine Billy (@billy_austine) December 1, 2019

Now you can all witness the Chinese workmanship at JKIA. We keep paying exorbitant price for poorly built infrastructure. — Madekesiworld (@Madekesiworld) December 1, 2019

