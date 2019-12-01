Police Officers Who Tried To Carjack Taxi Driver Arrested

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are holding two police constables; Ali Shukri Galgalo of Quarry Police Post and Abdikadir Daiwo of Muthaiga Police Station who were arrested after their bid to rob a taxi driver hit a snag.

The two suspects boarded the Uber vehicle with their destination set for Pangani, but turned against the driver and forced him into the back seat and started driving towards Eastleigh.

“At Kilimanjaro round about, the vehicle crashed and stalled, forcing them to attempt to escape on foot but were quickly arrested. They are in lawful custody awaiting arraignment on Monday,” tweeted the DCI.

In the recent times, reports of police officers turning rogue and robbing the public have been rampant.

The incidences in most cases involve junior officers, some acting on orders from their seniors.

In July this year, a police officer was arrested for swindling a National Treasury official Ksh200,000 claiming that he was among government officers under investigations over misappropriation of Arror and Kimwarer dams funds.

According to the DCI, the officer identified as Arimba Rioba unlawfully arrested the Treasury official just a day after former National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge were placed under arrest.

Rioba is noted to have demanded Ksh300,000 from Mohammed Kiprim arap Cheboi to secure his release. He later set Cheboi free after he raised Ksh200,000.

