in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS

KTN News Anchor Fridah Mwaka Ties The Knot In Kilifi (Photos)

99 Views

[PHOTO/ COURTESY]

KTN News anchor Fridah Mwaka is off the market after a colourful wedding held on November 30 at Mnarani Club, Kilifi County.

Mwaka said ‘I do’ to fiancé Samuel Nguma Ndhuli in a ceremony attended by a good number of his colleagues at the Standard Group including Lofty Matambo, Radio Maisha’s Sugar Boy, Dancan Khaemba and Jeff Kirui.

Mwaka and her husband Ndhuli. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]
Others include Hassan Umar, Paul Nabiswa, Brenda Radido among others.

[PHOTO/ COURTESY]
Mwaka and Ndhuli previously had a traditional engagement ceremony in Kibwezi, Makueni County, on August 10.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Urban News (@urbannews254) on

Ndhuli is an architect by profession.

Bridesmaids; Marilyn Seleyan, Mercy Ndirangu, Mercy Mwongeli, Ritah Kione, Linet Kione, Fridah Kamuri. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.
Email: mulifranc2@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Aga Khan, MP Shah Hospitals Flooded Following Heavy Rains (Photos)

Embrace Research, Utilise Findings To Solve Economic Challenges, Policy Makers Told