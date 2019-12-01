KTN News Anchor Fridah Mwaka Ties The Knot In Kilifi (Photos)

KTN News anchor Fridah Mwaka is off the market after a colourful wedding held on November 30 at Mnarani Club, Kilifi County.

Mwaka said ‘I do’ to fiancé Samuel Nguma Ndhuli in a ceremony attended by a good number of his colleagues at the Standard Group including Lofty Matambo, Radio Maisha’s Sugar Boy, Dancan Khaemba and Jeff Kirui.

Others include Hassan Umar, Paul Nabiswa, Brenda Radido among others.

Mwaka and Ndhuli previously had a traditional engagement ceremony in Kibwezi, Makueni County, on August 10.

Ndhuli is an architect by profession.

