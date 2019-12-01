Akothee Collapses On Stage During Luo Night Festival – Video

Controversial singer Esther Akoth alias Akothee over the weekend collapsed while performing during the famous Luo Festival, in a suspected case of fatigue.

This comes barely a week after she was hospitalised in a case where doctors diagnosed her with fatigue.

Akothee collapsed at around 1am, bringing her performance to a halt.

“This life, you can only occupy one bed at a time, bloggers don’t scare my family and fans, I am not dead! My system just shut down, I will be back,” Akothee said on Facebook.

In March 2018, the Lotto hitmaker was forced to cancel her scheduled performance at the One Africa Music Festival held in New York after she was abruptly admitted in hospital with fatigue.

In a statement issued by her manager Nelly Oaks at the time, Akothee, due to the condition, could not make it to the airport.

“Good morning, due to public demand, first I apologize for all our fans in NYC, sorry we couldn’t make it past the airport as our vibrant lady got energy burn out.

“She had difficulties a few days before the travel but we still had hoped we were going to make it till hell broke loose at the airport. We sincerely appreciate your support and we shall make it up to you New York. Thank you all for your concern,” said Oaks.

