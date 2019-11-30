Menu

in ENTERTAINMENT

Bahati’s Baby Mama Yvette Obura Speaks On Fighting Suicidal Thoughts

Singer Kevin Bahati has four children including Yvette Obura’s daughter, Mueni who just turned four.

While celebrating her daughter, Yvette talked about overcoming suicidal thoughts and doing odd jobs just to fend for her daughter.

“To my daughter Mueni, I wish you could can be old enough to read this, but I know years from now you will. Just want you to know that you’ve brightened my days, you’re my strength.

“This year you’ve helped me (unknowingly) overcome a lot from having suicidal thoughts, healing my anxiety, mental health, to not giving up, to doing odd jobs just to give you the best, to throwing my ego out of the window to work for you and so much more mama.

“I love you so much my love and you’re all I have Cheers to the joy you’ve brought to everyone around you, the smiles you share and the love you give. Here’s to many more years my baby,” she wrote on Instagram.

Yvette obura
Kevin Bahati’s baby mama, Yvette Obura. [Courtesy]
In May she opened up about battling depression and anxiety since 2015 but it had got worse after having Mueni.

“The last few days have been so tough on me, battling anxiety, mental health and depression at the same time (since 2015), this being the first time I’m talking about it. The whole world shattered right on my face, I prayed and asked God not to wake me up the next day (happened every day), people used to call me and I didn’t even have the strength to pick up calls.”

Bahati has two other children; Heaven and Majesty Bahati with Diana Marua.

