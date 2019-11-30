Otile Brown, Nabayet Celebrate Anniversary, Day After Parading New Catch

Singer Jacob Obunga better known by his stage name Otile Brown has commemorated first year with Ethiopian beauty Nabayet in style.

The two have thrown the internet into a frenzy and shun away rumormongers with their videos and pictures in honour of their first year anniversary after speculations that they had broken up.

Through an Instagram post, Nabbi was posted up with the Kenyan Girl hit maker with the caption “True love never fails. One year down, many more to go Mi Amor.”

The singer on the other hand responded with a video where the two were on the dance floor, in a romantic embrace as they danced along to the songs.

“The one thing am certain about, you girl,” read the caption.

This comes just a day after he was speculated to be with a new catch, after videos of them emerged while they were out shopping.

In a clip posted on Otile Brown’s insta stories, he was seen trying to remove something from his companion’s face, and later walk arm tucked in the other to a Mercedes Benz that was parked.

This ignites the controversy on the identification of the mystery lady that he was pictured with.

About two months ago, the Chaguo La Moyo singer brought the internet to a standstill after he released a song dubbed Nabayet, a dedication to former girlfriend Nabbi.

