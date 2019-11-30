Otile Brown, Nabayet Celebrate Anniversary, Day After Parading New Catch

Singer Jacob Obunga better known by his stage name Otile Brown has commemorated first year with Ethiopian beauty Nabayet in style.
The two have thrown the internet into a frenzy and shun away rumormongers with their videos and pictures in honour of their first year anniversary after speculations that they had broken up.
Through an Instagram post, Nabbi was posted up with the Kenyan Girl hit maker with the caption “True love never fails. One year down, many more to go Mi Amor.”
The singer on the other hand responded with a video where the two were on the dance floor, in a romantic embrace as they danced along to the songs.
“The one thing am certain about, you girl,” read the caption.
This comes just a day after he was speculated to be with a new catch, after videos of them emerged while they were out shopping.
In a clip posted on Otile Brown’s insta stories, he was seen trying to remove something from his companion’s face, and later walk arm tucked in the other to a Mercedes Benz that was parked.
This ignites the controversy on the identification of the mystery lady that he was pictured with.
About two months ago, the Chaguo La Moyo singer brought the internet to a standstill after he released a song dubbed Nabayet, a dedication to former girlfriend Nabbi.
Through his Instagram, he begged his fans to pass the message of the song to the former lover, followed by a public apology claiming that he was ready to settle down.
Nabbi, however responded stating that it would take more than a song, to have her forgive Otile and take him back.
“Dear in laws, y’all are the sweetest and I have seen your kind words and wavering support since day one and I have no idea what I did to deserve such love. However, love is not a game, heartbreak is not a joke. It’s going to take a lit more than a song to heal and rekindle,” read the post.
Barely a week after the release of the song, the two love birds dramatically parted ways, with romours swirling around that he had made another woman pregnant.
Known as the lady’s man, the singer sure knows how to make his way through ladies’ hearts, as he dated socialite Vera Sidika before Nabbi.
Going by the recent pictures, the two seem to have rekindled their love, burying the speculations that they had broken up by celebrating their one year anniversary.
