Harambee Stars Defender Eric “Marcelo” Ouma Joins Swedish Top League Side AIK

Kenyan international Erick ‘Marcelo’ Ouma has made a five-year- move to Swedish top division side AIK.

The left footed left-back is expected to report for pre-season in early January 2020.

The former Gor Mahia defender previously turned out for third division side IF Vasalund also in Sweden.

Known for his pace and dribbling skills, the Kakamega High School alumni broke to the limelight in 2016 after Gor Mahia secured his services. He was named the young best player in his maiden season with Gor.

Ouma launched his professional career the following year, joining FC Kolkheti Poti of Georgia where he was later joined by Amos Nondi and James Macharia previously of Gor and Tusker respectively.

