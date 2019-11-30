Drama At Umash Funeral Home As Nigerian Man Tries To Transport Wife’s Body Without Family’s Consent

Drama has ensued at Umash Funeral Home after a Nigerian man tried to transport the body of his wife, Andear Mwangi without the family’s consent.

Andear mwangi, aged 35 died on September 22, at the Nairobi South Hospital after a long term liver condition.

According to a report by Citizen, a dispute arose after her death over the burial rites and the children that the deceased shared with the Nigerian man hence prompting them to go to court.

The deceased mother, Lydia Mwathathi has narrated that the deceased alleged husband, Charles Emedo was unknown to the family hence could not bury her without the family consenting.

Read: 33 Nigerians Arrested In Nairobi For Illegally Residing In Kenya

“There is nobody that is buried by somebody unknown when the parents and relatives are not aware,” Lydia Mwathathi, the deceased’s mother said.

However, Charles through his argument states that he lived with the deceased for nine years and they have three children together.

The mother however says that they were not officially married hence not customary to have him bury her.

Read Also: Nigerian Drug Lord Kelvin Adeshina Arrested In Nairobi, Deported For The Second Time

Additionally, Lydia has accused the deceased grandfather and uncle of colliding with the estranged husband to take the body from them and forcefully bury it.

“They have stayed together for some time but they are neither married officially or customary,”Lydia narrated.

The initial date for the matter to be held in court was set for October 23, where Charles failed to attend stating that his lawyers advised him against it.

A hearing has now been set for December 5, where the matter is to be resolved with the directive that the body is not moved until the case is determined.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu