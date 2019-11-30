Aga Khan, MP Shah Hospitals Flooded Following Heavy Rains (Photos)

MP Shah and Aga Khan hospitals on Saturday evening experienced floods following heavy rains in Nairobi.

In videos seen by Kahawa Tungu, the reception areas are flooded.

Workers can be seen attempting to drain the water. No incidences involving patients have been reported.

Earlier on in the week, the Kenya Meteorological Department warned Kenyans to brace themselves for more heavy rainfall in the next few days.

Heavy rains are expected in Nairobi, Nakuru, Narok, Migori and Kisumu.

Those living in these areas were also warned about floods.

The weatherman indicated that high amounts of rainfall will be experienced, sometimes accompanied by heavy storms.

Last week, at least 50 people lost their lives in West Pokot following a landslide. Others in Garissa lost their homes and source of livelihood after River Tana burst its bank.

The government did however pledge Sh1 billion to cater to victims of floods.

“The amount of money required to give aid and help the victims affected by floods in the country is Sh1 billion,” government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna announced on Thursday.

