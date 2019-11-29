Singer Otile Brown Parades New Catch Months After Dumping Nabayet (Photos)

Singer Jacob Obunga better known by his stage moniker, Otile Brown has flaunted his new lover in romantic videos.
The singer who recently dramatically broke up with her Ethiopian Bae, Nabayet, was pictured shopping with the new lover, walking and even offering the gentleman stunt of opening her car door.
In the first clip posted on Otile Brown’s insta stories, he is seen trying to remove something from his companion’s face, and later walk arm tucked in the other to a Mercedes Benz that was parked.
About two months ago, the Chaguo La Moyo singer brought the internet to a standstill after he released a song dubbed Nabayet, a dedication to former girlfriend Nabbi.
Read: Otile Brown Runs Over Boda boda Rider, Passenger, Abandons Them In Hospital (Photos)
Through his Instagram, he begged his fans to pass the message of the song to the former lover, followed by a public apology claiming that he was ready to settle down.
The Ethiopian beauty however responded and said it would take more than just a song to forgive him.
“Dear in laws, y’all are the sweetest and I have seen your kind words and wavering support since day one and I have no idea what I did to deserve such love. However, love is not a game, heartbreak is not a joke. It’s going to take a lit more than a song to heal and rekindle,” read the post.
View this post on Instagram
Dear in-laws y’all are the sweetest and I have seen your kind words and unwavering support since day one and I have no idea what I did to deserve such love. However, love is not a game, heartbreak is no joke. It’s going to take a lot more than a song to heal and rekindle. My heart will always beat for him but unfortunately life has brought us here. I appreciate the effort, I really do. It takes one hell of a man to put aside pride and apologise. Maybe one day we will cross paths again. OB I am forever grateful for you. I will always be praying for your success and wishing you all the best in life🖤
Read Also: Otile Brown Admits To Causing Accident At Yaya Centre, Compensates Victims (Photos)
During Nabbi’s birthday however, the two rekindled their love after the singer sent her a lovely message and she responded with an “I Love You.”
Barely a week later, they were back at it, with rumors swirling around that Otile Brown allegedly got a lady pregnant during their relationship with Nabbi, hence publicly dumping her saying that he wanted to be alone.
The Kenyan Girl hit maker is known to be a lady’s man going by his past relationships, that ended up dramatically.
He dated socialite and entrepreneur Vera Sidika, who later exposed him for using her and acquiring money without being able to refund.
Read Also: Lady At The Center Of Otile Brown’s Break Up With Ethiopian Bae Speaks [Photos]
He is always surrounded by controversies and if he is not using it to boost his songs or projects, he promotes his shoe business that was opened in Mombasa.
Last week he was involved in an accident and knocked down a rider and his passenger before leaving them stranded in the hospital with bills pending.
However, he came out publicly and acknowledged the incident and compensated the rider with a new ride.
View this post on Instagram
To my dear fans, family, friends and supporters, my team and I would like to officially acknowledge the accident I had on Wednesday the 20th of November 2019 around Yaya Centre involving my car with a boda boda carrying 2 passengers. My team and I took the injured persons to the hospital and made sure they received the needed necessary treatment and we catered for the resulting bills.2 people had sustained minor injuries and were released on the same night after treatment while the rider of the boda boda Mr. Yassin Maina Richard had to be admitted to the hospital for further check up. I have kept constant communication with Mr. Yassin’s family and to enable him resume earning a living for his family I have procured a new motorbike for him. While accidents are unavoidable, we must remain human. I would like to thank all those who called to check on me and continue praying for Mr. Yassin’s recovery. God bless you all 🙏.OTILE BROWN!
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu
Loading…