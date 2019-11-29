Singer Otile Brown Parades New Catch Months After Dumping Nabayet (Photos)

Singer Jacob Obunga better known by his stage moniker, Otile Brown has flaunted his new lover in romantic videos.

The singer who recently dramatically broke up with her Ethiopian Bae, Nabayet, was pictured shopping with the new lover, walking and even offering the gentleman stunt of opening her car door.

In the first clip posted on Otile Brown’s insta stories, he is seen trying to remove something from his companion’s face, and later walk arm tucked in the other to a Mercedes Benz that was parked.

About two months ago, the Chaguo La Moyo singer brought the internet to a standstill after he released a song dubbed Nabayet, a dedication to former girlfriend Nabbi.

Through his Instagram, he begged his fans to pass the message of the song to the former lover, followed by a public apology claiming that he was ready to settle down.

The Ethiopian beauty however responded and said it would take more than just a song to forgive him.

“Dear in laws, y’all are the sweetest and I have seen your kind words and wavering support since day one and I have no idea what I did to deserve such love. However, love is not a game, heartbreak is not a joke. It’s going to take a lit more than a song to heal and rekindle,” read the post.

During Nabbi’s birthday however, the two rekindled their love after the singer sent her a lovely message and she responded with an “I Love You.”

Barely a week later, they were back at it, with rumors swirling around that Otile Brown allegedly got a lady pregnant during their relationship with Nabbi, hence publicly dumping her saying that he wanted to be alone.

The Kenyan Girl hit maker is known to be a lady’s man going by his past relationships, that ended up dramatically.

He dated socialite and entrepreneur Vera Sidika, who later exposed him for using her and acquiring money without being able to refund.

He is always surrounded by controversies and if he is not using it to boost his songs or projects, he promotes his shoe business that was opened in Mombasa.

Last week he was involved in an accident and knocked down a rider and his passenger before leaving them stranded in the hospital with bills pending.

However, he came out publicly and acknowledged the incident and compensated the rider with a new ride.

