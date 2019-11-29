Mystery As Jacque Maribe’s Pictures Deleted From Jowie’s Instagram Page, Other Uploaded

Prime suspect in the Monica Kimani murder case Joseph Kuria Irungu alias Jowie was for a moment back on social media.

Jowie or whoever had access to his Instagram page, deleted pictures from his engagement party with co-accused person and ex fiancee Jacque Maribe.

A picture of the former security guard in the company of an unidentified woman was also shared with a smiley face as the caption.

View this post on Instagram 😊 A post shared by Joe (@jowie.jowi) on Nov 29, 2019 at 12:12am PST

Jowie has been behind bars for a little over a year and is seeking to be released on bail as was Maribe, a former news anchor with Citizen TV.

Appearing before Justice James Wakiaga, Jowie explained that he has been suffering in remand hence making a fresh bail plea.

Justice Wakiaga adjourned the hearings yesterday (Thursday) noting that he will give a ruling on the bail application on February 13, 2020.

View this post on Instagram A polite throw back 🙂 🤙🏽 #theonlyeasydaywasyesterday A post shared by Joe (@jowie.jowi) on Jul 19, 2018 at 11:09pm PDT

A day before Valentines, Maribe too deleted pictures with Jowie in them including those from their engagement. She did however spare one in which she pledged to stay with him but later pulled it down.

She has since unveiled the face of her four year old son with comedian Eric Omondi.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu