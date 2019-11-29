Inflation Rates Up By 5.56PC in November, From 4.9PC In October

The cost of living (inflation rate) went up from 4.95 percent in the month of October to 5.56 in November.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) notes that the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks’ index increased by 0.62 per cent.

On the other side, the index for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased by 0.29 per cent mainly due to increase in the cost of house rent and cooking fuels.

The cost of Potatoes Irish, tomatoes, maize flour shifted, maize flour lose, green gram, kerosene, petroleum and diesel prices also recorded a significant rise in the month under review.

“This increase was greatly contributed by increase in prices of potatoes (Irish), tomatoes, maize flour-sifted, green grams and mineral waters which increased by 7.0, 6.1, 4.3, 3.9 and 2.4 per cent, respectively,”

The price of Gas (LPG) decreased by 1.1 per cent and transport index increased by 0.29 per cent mainly due to increase in pump prices of diesel and petrol.

The prices of fresh milk, wheat flour and sugar prices dropped by 4.1, 0.6 and 0.5 per cent respectively.

